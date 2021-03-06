Two UK variant coronavirus cases in Jagtial

Two persons who returned from Dubai to home recently tested positive for UK variant of novel coronavirus. Both were immediately shifted to TIMS hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. One of them is a native of Mutyampeta of Malyala mandal and another belongs to Venkatapur of Korutla mandal.

It is learned that the two persons tested negative when boarding the flight in Dubai but tested positive when they arrived at Hyderabad airport. Their samples were collected for COVID-19 tests when the two landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on February 25. After they tested positive for the virus, they were asked to stay in home quarantine and follow the prescription advised by the doctors.

Following the case, the higher authorities asked the district health department officials received information from higher ups in Hyderabad that the Gulf returnees to shift the patients infected with the UK strain to Hyderabad. It was suspected that the two were infected by the virus as they travelled through UK where this coronavirus strain is rampant.

The healthcare officials also conducted COVID-19 test on 15 family members and six of them tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test. Samples of all 15 members have now been sent for RT-PCR test.

In the case of another passenger from Venkatapur, four of his family members tested negative and the samples have been sent to RT-PCR test.