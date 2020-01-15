Two workers who injured in boiler blast in Hyderabad's Jeedimetla succumbs

Two workers who were among the eight injured in a boiler blast that occurred at a company in Jeedimetla have died while undergoing treatment.

The blast occurred on Sunday night at Jayaraj Steel Factory and workers were injured when the boiling material spilled on them. Though the incident took place on Sunday night, it came to light on Monday morning. The fire officials also said that they learned about the incident on Monday.

Mukesh Narayana Chowdary (35) and Madharavindar Singh who were critical when admitted to hospital succumbed to the injuries today morning.

A case was filed against the factory under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) for providing no safety equipment to the staff.