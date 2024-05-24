Two years imprisonment and 1000 fine sentenced in a court verdict

Gadwal: Hon'ble 1st Additional JM FC Court Judge Gadwal, Principal JF CM Gadwal Court Incharge Judge Shri Uday Naik announced the verdict today, sentencing the accused (A1) to two years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1000/-.

On 18.09.2016, Vadde Ramudu of Chippadoddi village of Maldakal Mandal, was working in the field with his brothers and father when the kummari Anjaneyulu, chinna Madanna, pedda Govindu, and Hanmanthu came from the adjacent farm and removed the bund between the two fields with a shovel. When Vadde Ramudu and his family confronted them and asked why they were removing the farm bund, A1 Kummari Anjaneyulu struck the complainant with a stone, causing a bloody injury. Meanwhile, the rest of them beat their father and brothers with their hands and kicked them.

On 19.09.2016, Vadde Ramudu came to the police station and lodged a complaint with the Maldakal police. A case, 96/2016, under sections 323, 324 r/w 34 of the IPC, was registered. Following the complaint, the police, acting on the orders of the district police officials, investigated the incident, confirmed the attack, and filed a charge sheet in court against the perpetrators.

District SP Mrs. Riti raj IPS oversaw the investigation. During the trial, SP Satyanarayana instructed Gadwal Ci to motivate witnesses to testify in court. This was done under the supervision of Maldakal Si and I Bhim Kumar.

Today,the honorable 1st Additional JM FC Court Judge Gadwal, Principal JF CM Court Gadwal Incharge Judge Shri D. Uday Naik, after hearing the arguments of both parties, found A1 guilty and sentenced the accused, Kummari Anjaneyulu S/O Pedda Ramudu, age 21 years, R/o Chippa Doddi, to two years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1000/-. Assistant Public Prosecutor Bhawani , along with Court Constables Ram Das and Swami Raju, assisted in securing the conviction.

On this occasion, then A.S.I. Keshav Rao and S.I. Naveen Singh, who were the case investigation officers under the district SP, were present.

That's a commendable recognition for their efforts in handling the case. It's good to see the dedication and hard work of the investigation and legal teams being acknowledged.