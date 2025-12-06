Two years, zero justice: BJP hits out at Revanth govt over BC youth’s suicide

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State unit President N Ramchander Rao has strongly condemned the Congress government following the tragic suicide of BC youth Sri Sai Ishwar Chari in Medipalli, Medchal‑Malkajgiri district. Rao described the incident as “proof of the collapse of social justice in Telangana” and held the government responsible for neglecting Backward Classes (BCs).

According to reports, Ishwar Chari, a cab driver residing in Jagadgirigutta near Jeedimetla, originally from Pocharam village in Pulkal mandal, Sangareddy district, attempted suicide due to frustration over the non‑implementation of 42 per cent reservation rights for BCs. Rao alleged that the Congress government, despite being in power for two years, has failed to honour its promises to BC communities, leaving them deprived of opportunities and dignity. Rao accused the government of betraying BCs by not clearing fee reimbursement arrears, failing to release funds to BC Corporations, and ignoring welfare commitments. He compared the current administration to the previous KCR government, claiming both regimes have perpetuated injustice and discrimination. “This is not just the grief of one family; it reflects the government’s treatment of BCs across Telangana,” he said.

The BJP leader demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government be held accountable for the incident. He urged immediate action to implement promised reservations, release funds to BC Corporations, and clear pending arrears for BC students.

“The BJP will continue to fight for the rights of BCs and for social justice in Telangana. The people themselves will put an end to this arrogant and unjust rule,” Rao declared, calling the suicide a wake‑up call for the state.