Two youths and former Maoist held in Mulugu

Mulugu: The police have detained two youths along with a former Maoist on the charges that the youth were about to join the outlawed CPI Maoist party under the influence of a former Naxalite on Friday.



Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangram Singh G Patil, said that on receiving reliable information that two youngsters from Mulugu district were being influenced to join the Maoist party, a police team led by Mulugu Sub-Inspector B Omkar Yadav raided the houses of suspects and apprehended Balugu Ganesh of Mallampally village and Pulyala Naveen of Jakaram village.

"During the interrogation, they confessed that they were motivated by surrendered Naxalite Botla Ashok of Jakaram to join the party by handing over some literature related to the Maoists and sharing Maoist revolutionary songs on WhatsApp. The duo was also added on various WhatsApp groups supporting the Maoist ideology," the SP said, adding that the police had also seized cell phones and some Maoist literature from the duo.

The police later picked up Ashok from his house and seized revolutionary literature from his possession. It is said that four criminal cases were registered against Ashok in the past. "All the three will be produced before a local court," the SP said.