UBI signs MoU with SCR for employee onboarding

Hyderabad: Union Bank of India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Central Railway (SCR) for onboarding its employees on Thursday.

Kare Bhaskar Rao, chief general manager, Union Bank of India, Hyderabad Zone, spoke of the various services offered by the bank and the key features of Super Salary Account, such as Rs 100 lakh free personal accident insurance, Rs 200 lakh free air accident insurance cover, free group term life insurance of Rs 10 lakh, etc.

Various other features like concessional health insurance for family, accident insurance on debit card, temporary overdraft facility, concessional ROI in loans and processing charges were also emphasised.

P Kishore Babu, IRPS, principal chief personnel officer-SCR applauded Union Bank of India for its services and complimented the bank for implementing several government-sponsored schemes to general public which are specifically designed to cater to the needs of various segments of customers.