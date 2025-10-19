UM Bandi Sanjay visits flood-hit border villages in Punjab

Hyderabad/Amritsar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar undertook a day-long visit to flood-ravaged villages along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district on Saturday and reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to rehabilitation and relief. The Minister’s visit is part of a two-day tour following his arrival in Amritsar on Friday.

Punjab has been reeling under the impact of devastating floods, with 23 districts affected, 2,097 villages submerged, and over 3.88 lakh people displaced. Gurdaspur emerged as the worst-hit district, with 329 villages inundated and crops in over 87,000 acres completely destroyed.

Bandi Sanjay visited 11 severely affected villages, including Nangli, Guruchuk, Samurai, Ghaniak Bet, and Ransek Tallan. In Nangli, where floodwaters reached up to 20 feet, he interacted with BSF personnel who had not only maintained border security but also assisted in rescue operations. He praised their dedication and took a selfie with them as a gesture of solidarity.

Meeting farmers in Guruchuk, the Minister witnessed firsthand the devastation caused by the Ravi River floods. Locals expressed frustration over the absence of state officials, stating that Bandi Sanjay was the first minister to visit their village. He assured them that the Centre would provide all necessary support, including compensation for lands rendered uncultivable for up to two years. The Minister distributed ‘Modi Kits’ containing rice, pulses, salt, and spices to affected families and announced that houses would be sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for those who lost their homes. He confirmed that Rs. 1600 crore had been released by the Centre and reminded that Rs.. 1200 crore was available under the NDRF.

Bandi Sanjay emphasized that he was visiting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive and would submit a detailed report on the damage. He urged the people of Punjab not to lose hope, assuring them of unwavering support from the Modi government. His visit will continue through the evening.