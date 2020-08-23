X
Unable to find job, youth commits suicide in Warangal

Youth committed suicide by jumping before a running train in Warangal

Frustrated at not being able to find the job of his choice, a 20-year-old youth committed suicide by jumping before a running train near Rampur-Madikonda railway line on Sunday.

Warangal: Frustrated at not being able to find the job of his choice, a 20-year-old youth committed suicide by jumping before a running train near Rampur-Madikonda railway line on Sunday. According to reports, Sivasai of Chinna Pendyal village under Chilpur mandal in Jangaon district was in a state of depression as he didn't get a job in the Army.

It's learnt that Sivasai who is pursuing graduation had attended the Army recruitment drive twice but failed to make it. GRP Sub-Inspector Jithender Reddy registered a case and sent the body to MGM Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem.

