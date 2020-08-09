Unanimous victory for TRS in co-option poll of Rajanna Sircilla district

Rajanna Sircilla: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi unanimously won all the four co-option posts present in the Sircilla Municipality of Rajanna Sircilla district.

The Sircilla town committee had chosen the names of the candidates as per the suggestions given by the IT minister and Sircilla MLA K Taraka Rama Rao. The councilors of Sircilla municipality happen to have elected the candidates chosen by thew MLA for co-option posts.

In a special meeting that was held under the leadership of Municipal Chairperson Jindam Kala, the candidates were elected for co-option posts unanimously.

As many as 26 candidates filed their nominations for the four co-option posts present in the municipality and the councilors have unknowingly elected the same candidates that were suggested as candidatures by the TRS party high command.

Former sarpanch Gollapally Balaiah Goud and former councillor Anugula Anjamma were elected from general category while former co-option member Md Saleem and Md Asma were selected from the minority category.

As the majority of the councillors belonged to the TRS party in the Sircilla municipality, the major opposition parties - Congress and BJP did not participate in the municipal co-option elections.

The municipal chairperson, vice-chairman Manche Srinivas and municipal commissioner Sammaiah handed over the papers to the candidates who were elected for co-option posts and congratulated them.