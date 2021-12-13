Uncertainty persists over implementation of NEP in Telangana

Hyderabad: Uncertainty continues over giving effect to implementation of the New Education Policy-2020 in Telangana.

Earlier, the State government had claimed that its focus was on improving the education and health sectors after it achieved good results in the agriculture and irrigation sectors.

As part of the exercise, the government had announced allocation of Rs 4,000 crore for two financial years to improve school infrastructure. It had also sent a team of School Education department officials to Andhra Pradesh to study how AP had improved the school infrastructure and basic amenities.

Besides, going for a phased overhaul of the school infrastructure, the AP had already announced that it would fully implement the NEP from the ensuing academic year, thus, making the current 10+2 system redundant. In its place, AP has decided to adopt NEP-modelled 5+3+3+4 education.

Accordingly, the AP State government instructed the Education department to take steps. It has also decided to introduce the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schooling in the State.

Speaking to The Hans India, sources in the TS State Education department said, "Implementation of NEP is being studied by the department, Board of Intermediate Education, universities, technical education and Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), taking inputs from the Union Education Minister and other boards. However, there is no finality reached yet on its implementation at the level of School Education and Intermediate Education."

"Further, a review meeting at the highest level of the government to take a call on the NEP-2020 implementation is pending for more than six months or so. Until the same takes place, the State Education department or Education ministry cannot take any decision on the plan of action to take forward NEP at the school and Intermediate levels," an official from the department said.