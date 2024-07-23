Underconstruction bridge washed away in heavy rains

Mulugu: An underconstruction bridge was washed away at Bandarupalli due to heavy rains lashing the district for last three days.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dr Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka who inspected the flood affected areas, said that the officials should be available to the people until the rains and floods recede so that the people do not face any problems and all arrangements should be made to evacuate the people of the low-lying villages to safer places.

She said that the government will take all measures to deal with any calamity in the district, and officials should alert the people of Godavari tourist areas and take steps to prevent the recurrence of past incidents.

On Monday, the Minister along with District Collector Diwakara TS and SP Dr. Sabarish visited Ralla Vagu, Medivagu, Daiyala Vagu, Gundla Vagu, Tadwai Mandal, Narlapur Chintala Cross Jampanna Vagu, Wajedu Mandal, Madivagu, Medivagu, Mulugu Mandal and Narlapur Chintala Cross.

The flood flow was monitored and appropriate instructions were given to the authorities. Project Nagar, Venglapur asked the villagers to be alert to the flood and to follow the instructions of officials.

The Minister told officials that temporary repairs and restoration should be done to maintain the transport system at the bridges and strict measures should be taken to prevent people from going to the bends of the raging streams. He said that the fishermen should ensure that the ponds do not go into the lake for fishing, and in case of high water flow on the roads, transportation should be stopped and alternative arrangements should be made.

She said that if there is a situation where any village remains waterlogged due to heavy rains, the officials of all departments should be ready to immediately move the people of that village to safer areas; especially, they should take the initiative to utilise the services of NDRF personnel. The Minster said that not only restrictions should be placed against entering the water at the waterfalls in the district but also warning boards should be installed. Seethakka said that control rooms have been set up in Mulugu district collector’s office and ITDA office in Eturu Nagaram and people should call those numbers in times of emergency.

In the wake of heavy rains, people should be vigilant and should not come out unless necessary, the authorities have ordered people in the low-lying areas to be shifted to the rehabilitation centers immediately.

The government has sanctioned funds for the construction of a new bridge over the Dodla Kondai Jampanna brook at the cost of Rs 9.30 crore and a new bridge over the Boggula brook at a cost of Rs 5 crore .

Seethakka added that due to the flood water on the bridge, the traffic to some villages has stopped and proposals have been sent for the high level bridge to solve the problems soon and the construction of the high level bridge will be completed by the next fair. We wish all the people to be safe with the blessings of Sammakka Saramma and the authorities will ensure that the bridges are there.

The Minister stated that through them, they will be able to get information immediately on the rise of rivers, the authorities will continuously monitor the flood rise from Gundla river and Jampanna river, and it will be possible to know in advance how many villages will face difficulties due to the extent of the flood flow. He said that resettlement centers have already been set up in some areas and people living in the hinterlands are located to the resettlement centers.