Live
- ED seizes incriminating documents after raids in Rs 4,500 crore investment fraud case
- Finland opens door for skilled Indian professionals
- My statement on power sharing pact between Karnataka CM, Dy CM true: BJP's Ashoka
- My Perfect Paper - An Overview of the Features
- South Korean ex-Prez Park calls for unity within ruling party ahead of Yoon impeachment ruling
- DCM slams Kannada actors, draws opposition ire
- Fraudster arrested for cheating investors of `5.8 lakh
- India’s manufacturing growth slows but stays strong in Feb: Report
- 8,000 chickens die due to suspected bird flu
- PMI scheme: MCA announces over 3,100 paid IT and software development internships
Just In
Unflappable Jyothi scripts name in sixth marathon
The BRS District President of Bhupalpally district and former Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Gandra Jyothi, announced her successful completion of the sixth prestigious marathon in Tokyo, Japan.
Bhupalapally: The BRS District President of Bhupalpally district and former Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Gandra Jyothi, announced her successful completion of the sixth prestigious marathon in Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo is one of the six marathons in the world, and on Sunday, Gandra Jyothi participated in the 42-km marathon held in the capital city of Japan, Tokyo, and achieved victory by successfully completing it.
She had previously participated in and successfully completed five marathons in various countries, including Chicago, Boston, Berlin, New York, and London. Completing this sixth marathon and achieving the final finisher model is a matter of great pride for her.
Jyothi expressed that despite her age, she underwent rigorous training to complete the 42-kmmarathon. She extended her gratitude to her family members and former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy for their support in her victory.