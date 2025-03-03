Unflappable Jyothi scripts name in sixth marathon

Bhupalapally: The BRS District President of Bhupalpally district and former Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Gandra Jyothi, announced her successful completion of the sixth prestigious marathon in Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo is one of the six marathons in the world, and on Sunday, Gandra Jyothi participated in the 42-km marathon held in the capital city of Japan, Tokyo, and achieved victory by successfully completing it.

She had previously participated in and successfully completed five marathons in various countries, including Chicago, Boston, Berlin, New York, and London. Completing this sixth marathon and achieving the final finisher model is a matter of great pride for her.

Jyothi expressed that despite her age, she underwent rigorous training to complete the 42-kmmarathon. She extended her gratitude to her family members and former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy for their support in her victory.