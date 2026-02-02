Union Budget draws mixed reactions in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The Union Budget 2026–27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday for the ninth time, has placed strong emphasis on sustaining economic growth, strengthening fiscal stability and pushing long-term reforms, evoking mixed responses from various sections of society in Karimnagar district.

The budget was presented at a time when India’s foreign exchange reserves have touched a record high, signalling growing strength and confidence in the national economy. Economic analysts have attributed the rise in reserves to a stable rupee, improved export performance and steady inflows of foreign investment. They believe the strengthened reserve position will enhance India’s credibility in global markets and provide a cushion against external financial shocks, including import payments and debt obligations.

Several residents welcomed the budget’s focus on infrastructure, healthcare and education. Urumalla Pavani, a private employee from Karimnagar, said the proposals reflected a long-term vision rather than short-term political considerations. She particularly welcomed the plan to develop seven high-speed railway corridors across the country, including three routes connected to Telangana, stating that improved connectivity would support regional economic growth.

She also appreciated the proposal to establish regional medical and educational institutions, along with Ayurveda institutes, describing them as steps towards improving access to healthcare and learning.

The Rs 5,000 crore allocation for the textile sector was viewed positively, especially for its potential impact on the handloom and garment industries.

Pavani also highlighted the proposal to construct girls’ hostels in every district headquarters for students pursuing higher education in science, technology, engineering and medical disciplines, saying it would encourage women’s participation in higher education and promote empowerment. She further noted that grants worth Rs 1.40 lakh crore to states and additional support for MSMEs underlined the budget’s inclusive development agenda.

From the agricultural sector, Mavuram Mallikarjun Reddy, a farmer from Kurmapalli village in Choppadandi mandal, said the budget signalled a shift from survival-based farming to sustainability.

He welcomed measures supporting high-value crops, replacement of ageing plantations, promotion of value addition and improved market linkages. The introduction of AI-based advisory platforms such as Bharat-VISTAAR, he said, would help farmers make informed decisions, manage risks and reduce dependence on intermediaries.

Meanwhile, social activist and NGO representative Chinthoju Bhaskar said the budget placed strong emphasis on public welfare and capital investment.

He welcomed the reduction in import duties on life-saving medicines, including cancer drugs, and the proposal to establish trauma care centres in every district. Dismissing criticism over alleged dilution of MGNREGS, he pointed out that its allocation had been increased to over Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

With capital expenditure raised to Rs 12 lakh crore, Bhaskar said the budget offered a clear roadmap towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, although he added that a stronger focus on youth-centric employment and skill development programmes would have further strengthened its impact.