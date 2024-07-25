Union Budget resolution: CM, KTR engage in verbal combat

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS working president KT Rama Rao traded barbs and exchanged verbal duels during the discussion of the resolution on the Union Budget. Pandemonium was witnessed during the discussion as both treasury benches and the opposition engaged in uproar in the house while blaming the present situation on the other.

During the discussion on discrimination in Union Budget allocations to Telangana, the CM sought to know the absence of the Leader of Opposition during the key discussion involving Telangana’s interests. “When we are discussing an important issue concerning four crore of the Telangana populace, the former CM, with his vast experience of running the movement for 15 years and the government for 10 years, who is boastful of his 25-year contribution to Telangana, should be present here. It appears he is afraid of Modi and hiding somewhere,” felt Revanth Reddy while responding to KTR's jibe as to why CM was yet to speak on resolution, if he was ‘uncomfortable’. KTR asserted that the way proceedings were going on, those who were present from BRS were sufficient to handle the situation. While welcoming the decision to adopt the resolution, he advised the government to run the House as per the existing norms, complaining that the Opposition was not informed in advance of the subjects that were to be discussed in the House.

Reacting to this, Revanth felt that unnecessary controversies were being created by KTR. He alleged that since there was a secret pact between the BJP and BRS, it resulted in the present injustice meted out by the State.

“We did not achieve this level by relying on the names of our fathers or grandfathers, nor did we come here through management quota. It is through sheer hard work and commitment that we have been raised to this position,” Revanth stated, causing an uproar in the house. Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar attempted to restore order amidst the commotion.

KTR sharply criticised the CM, stating that such remarks were inappropriate for someone in his position and that he should exercise restraint. “If he makes such claims, I could argue that the CM achieved his position through payment quotas. What if I start talking about Rahul Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi?” KTR's comments prompted an uproar from the Treasury benches.

Regarding the alleged transfer of city DISCOMs to private entities, KTR demanded that the CM clarify whether the Congress government was handing over control to Adani. Revanth Reddy brushed these as mere rumours and held that the previous BRS government did not even have a power policy.

As KTR persisted in accusing the CM of making sweeping remarks and recalled how Revanth Reddy, during his time in the TDP, had referred to Sonia Gandhi as a ‘balidevata,’ his microphone was abruptly cut off.