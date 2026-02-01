Union Budget will boost India's economy, says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister Kishan Reddy stated that the Union Budget has been designed to steadily advance India’s economy. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he highlighted several key measures aimed at supporting farmers and promoting regional development.

The minister said the central government has increased the fertiliser subsidy, which will also benefit farmers in Telangana. He added that the overall central budget for this year is higher than last year and noted the introduction of a scheme to support the Kakatiya Textile Park.

Kishan Reddy further announced that one girls’ hostel will be established in each district of Telangana, with hostels sanctioned for all 33 districts. He also mentioned that the Modi government has introduced incentives for data centres, which will benefit the state. Additionally, the tax on students going abroad for education has been reduced from five per cent to two per cent, a move expected to aid Telugu students.

On transport, the minister revealed that the railway budget has been increased to Rs 2.77 lakh crore, and three high-speed trains are planned for Telangana. While the metro rail project is not explicitly mentioned in the budget, funding will be provided if a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is submitted and approved by the Ministry of Urban Development and the cabinet.

Kishan Reddy concluded by stating that the Modi government has taken steps to expand employment opportunities across the country.