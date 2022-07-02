Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan visits IIT Hyderabad, inaugurates a slew of facilities for strengthening research, innovation, and entrepreneurship

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said IIT Hyderabad will play a major role in building brand India globally, and calls upon IITH to establish a world-class skill development centre for harnessing IR 4.0 and 21st century job market

Union Minister inaugurated the state-of-the-art facilities, laid the foundation stone for BVRSCIENT & witnessed a landmark MoU for the first-of-its-kind Greenko School of Sustainable Science & Technology at IIT Hyderabad

Research Centre Complex (RCC) is a five-storied (G+4) building with an attractive oval shape with a total plinth area is 12,325 Sqm.



The signing of MoU between IITH and Greenko to set up Greenko School of Sustainable Science and Technology.

Hyderabad: It is a day to mark the journey of IIT Hyderabad when the state-of-the-art facilities were inaugurated, Foundation Stone for BVRSCIENT & witnessing a historic moment to idealize Greenko School of Sustainable Science & Technology happened in the gracious presence of "Hon'ble Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India Shri Dharmendra Pradhan at IIT Hyderabad as Chief Guest; in the august presence of delegates from Japan, beloved BoG Chairman Dr BVR Mohan Reddy as Guest of Honor, Special Invited Guest Mr SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA, Mr Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Chief Executive and Managing Director, Greenko Group, Mr OP Bhatt, Independent Director and Chairman of Board of Directors of Greenko; hosted by Prof BS Murty Director, Deans, HoDs, Faculty, Staff & Students of IIT Hyderabad. The infrastructure inaugurated today is a part of the campus development project under the broader India-Japan collaboration through the JICA. On this occasion, IITH has also exchanged an MoU with English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) to get support to meander students to accustomed to the foreign languages to be prepared for upcoming global opportunities on the way via various UG & PG programs at IITH with eminent global academic & industrial partners A brief about the event highlights is followed by quotes from the dignitaries.

Congratulating IIT Hyderabad on occasion, the Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said,"In the 21st century, technology is available to ease our job, and NEP 2020 has given us the liberty to take advance of local language with available technology. He stressed that India is going to play a leading role in the fourth industrial revolution and IIT Hyderabad will play a major role in building the brand India globally and in carving out a better and prosperous future, especially during the AmritKaal. We have to fulfil Prime Minister's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he added."

The Minister further said that"India cannot be just a consuming nation. We have to innovate and establish our own models for achieving self-sufficiency as well as for furthering global welfare. He urged IIT Hyderabad must redefine its role to fulfil societal needs and also provide affordable global solutions.

The Minister stated that NEP 2020 is a roadmap to situate India among the top in the new emerging world order. He said that skilling is a lifelong process and NEP 2020 emphasizes on integrating skill development into education systems. He suggested IIT Hyderabad and experts from the industry to establish a world-class skill development centre at IITH for harnessing IR 4.0 & 21st century job markets. He expressed his confidence that IITH with its thrust on research and innovation will be a role model for emerging and global economies. The Minister thanked Mr BVR Mohan Reddy from Cyient & Mr Anil from Greenko for taking responsibility and donating generously for strengthening research activities at IITH and also for placing the institute at the forefront of innovation and entrepreneurship."

With sheer joy, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder, Chairman and Board member, Cyient and Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Hyderabad and IIT Roorkee, said,"Both Entrepreneurship & Climate Change are dear to our Hon'ble Minister of Education Mr Pradhan, and it is gratifying to have him on this occasion today. I also applaud the Ministry of Education's steps toward NEP 2020. I am confident these world-class facilities at IITH will help us in realizing the visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's dream of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat".

Speaking on occasion, Mr Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder, CEO & MD, Greenko Group, said,"Govt. of India under the visionary leadership of Honourable PM Narendra Modi has positioned India as a leader on the global stage in the Climate Change mitigation and energy transition goals of the world and fulfilment of commitment under the Paris Climate Accords. Greenko is honored to partner with IITH, a reputed institute, and focus on reconfiguring existing global energy transition technologies to improve efficiencies, economics, and employment in emerging economies. GSSST aims to be the knowledge and human resource powerhouse for driving decarbonization & sustainable development and pursue twinning arrangements with globally reputed research and educational institutes."

Cheering with IITH on occasion, Mr SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA, said,"I firmly believe IITH is a standing example of a special collaboration between India and Japan. Since the beginning, IITH has been and remains to be a crucial technological centre for innovation in this country. So, the completion of these facilities today is of great significance with a unique design by renowned Architects of Japan. I look forward to the upcoming facilities supported by JICA, Japan, and hope innovation & research flourish on the campus for the brighter future of India".

Expressing delight on occasion, Prof B S Murty, Director IITH, said,"Today is a special day for IITH with the events of laying the foundation stone for upcoming school for innovation & Entrepreneurship, the inauguration of Innovation Park & Research Centre Complex, and signing of an MoU for setting up of a School of Sustainable Science and Technology. We are indebted to Dr BVR Mohan Reddy and Mr Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty for their generous support to both the schools, respectively. Special thanks to the Hon'ble Minister of Education for gracing this momentous occasion today and for providing necessary support. We look forward to continued guidance and support from the ministry to ensure IITH does its best in the field of Innovation".

Brief about the event highlights:

1. Signing of MoU between IITH and Greenko for setting up of Greenko School of Sustainable Science and Technology (GSSST):

Greenko, India's leading energy transition and industrial decarbonization solutions company, and IIT Hyderabad signed an MoU to launch India's first dedicated school for sustainable science and technology. The Greenko School of Sustainable Science and Technology (GSSST) aims to plug the rising research, education, and skills gaps caused by the imperatives of sustainable development. The school will be advancing knowledge in these key thrust areas:

• Climate Change Mitigation

• AI & Space Technology

• Energy Transition & Industrial Transformation

• Circular & Regenerative Economy

• ZeroC processes, fuels, materials, and products

• Industrial Ecology and Net Zero Clusters

GSSST will open towards the end of this year and, by June 2023, will induct students for MTech and Ph.D. in sustainable science and technology, followed by BTech programs. The experience gained at GSSST will be replicated at other IITs, engineering colleges, and later at polytechnics and schools. This joint initiative demonstrates the national educational establishment's endorsement of Greenko's pioneering initiative to accelerate R&D and contextualize education and skills for sustainable development. Greenko is working in consultation with the Ministry of Education, AICTE, NCERT, and NCVET to ensure GSSST both conforms to and advances learning in sustainable science and technology.

2. Foundation Stone Laying ceremony for the BVR Mohan Reddy School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship:

The school is the first of its kind initiative in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad (IITH) by Cyient Foundation (the CSR arm of Cyient Ltd.) and Shibodhi Foundation (the family foundation of Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy). This initiative aims to nurture and develop world-class innovation and entrepreneurial talent from India in the light of the country's ambition to become Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. The School will offer a wide range of courses, including Bachelors, Masters, Executive Education, PhD programs, and Certification courses consistent with NEP 2020 and envisions providing the best-in-class academic training and creating an enabling ecosystem to nurture economically and socially impactful techno-entrepreneurial ventures.

3. Inauguration of Technology Innovation Park (TIP):

The TIP building, with a total built-up area of 14313 sqm, consisting of 11 blocks with a G+5 structure, is ready to support the incubation activity at IITH. The motto of IIT Hyderabad is Inventing and Innovating in Technology for Humanity (IITH). The Incubation ecosystem of IITH aims at nurturing ideas and innovations into viable technological and business ventures. The establishment of TIP is a major step forward in strengthening the incubation ecosystem of IITH. To date, IITH has incubated more than 100+ startups and sanctioned more than Rs. 5 crores to startups directly while supporting the startups in raising more than Rs. 50 crores from external sources. So far, the IITH startups have generated more than Rs. 100 crores of revenues and created 800+ jobs.

4. Inauguration of Research Centre Complex (RCC):

The Research Centre Complex (RCC) is a five-storied (G+4) building with an interesting oval shape. The total plinth area of the building is 12,325 Sqm. The objective of the RCC is to house sophisticated labs with high-end research equipment. This building is a part of the JICA collaborative project, which has funded both construction and some of the research equipment. The RCC constitutes 48 labs in total, out of which 16 are wet labs, 20 dry labs, and 2 mega labs on the ground floor with double ceiling height. An animal house is also proposed to be set up in the RCC building to carry out high-end research related to the Biotech/biomedical field.

About IIT Hyderabad



Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) is one of the eight new IITs established by the Government of India in 2008. In a short span of 14 years, the institute has become a top ranker. It has 274 full-time faculty, ~3,800 students, nearly 200+ state-of-the-art laboratories, and five research and entrepreneurship centers. The institute has a strong research focus with approx. Rs 535+ crore of sanctioned research funding, with Ph.D. scholars accounting for about 30% of total student strength. IITH has more than 7,500+ research publications with 92,700+ Citations, 164 Published Patents, 1,700+ sponsored/consultancy projects with 500+ running projects, and about 100+ startups.







