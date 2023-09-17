Live
Just In
Union Home minister Amit Shah attends Telangana Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds
Highlights
Union minister for Home Amit Shah paid glorious tributes to Telangana martyrs at Telangana Liberation Day celebrations organised at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad today.
Amit Shah hoisted the national flag and also paid tributes to former union Home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Amit Shah received a police guard and paid tributes to martyrs on the occasion of Hyderabad Liberation Day.
Union minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy also participated in the programme
