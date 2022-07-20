Union Home Ministry team coming to assess flood damage in Telangana

Hyderabad: A high-power committee from the Union Home Ministry will be visiting Telangana to ascertain the flood damage in the state and submit a report to the Centre.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with State in-charge Tarun Chugh in New Delhi on Tuesday. The BJP leaders brought to notice of the Union Minister the devastation caused by floods in the Godavari recently and also the inconvenience it caused to people. Responding to this, Shah directed officials to send a high-power committee with senior officials to the State. They will visit and analyse the situation and give a report to the ministry soon.

Tarun Chugh thanked the minister for the quick response. "Thank you, Amit Shah ji, for patiently hearing us on the damage caused to fields, houses, people and projects and expressing your deep concern about the destruction by nature. Immense gratitude for understanding our concerns and immediately responding," said Chugh in his twitter account.