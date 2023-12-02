Live
Union Jal Shakti dept. to hold meeting on December 6 over Krishna water dispute
The Union Jal Shakti Department will be holding a meeting on the 6th of this month to discuss the resolution of the Krishna water dispute and the management of the Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects. The Chief Secretaries of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments, as well as officials from the Water Resources Department, will be attending the meeting.
Union Jal Shakti Secretary Debashree Mukherjee held a video meeting on these issues on Saturday, but the Telangana Chief Secretary was unable to attend and requested a change of date to the 5th. As a result, it was announced that a video conference will be held with the officials from both states on the 6th.
The Chief Secretary to the Andhra Pradesh Government, Dr. KS, participated in the video conference from the Vijayawada Chief Secretary's office and explained the situation at the Nagarjuna Sagar project. He clarified that all aspects related to the situation would be brought to the attention of the meeting scheduled for the 6th.