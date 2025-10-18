Union Minister Bandi Sanjay tours Kashmir wildlife and Golden Temple

Hyderabad/Amritsar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, continued his three-day tour with a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday evening. The minister was warmly received by temple authorities, who briefed him on the rich history and spiritual significance of the sacred Sikh shrine. Bandi Sanjay expressed admiration for the temple’s golden glow at night, calling it a “wonderful sight.”

Earlier in the day, the minister explored Dachigam National Park near Srinagar, a pristine wildlife sanctuary spread across 141 square kilometres. Established in 1910 and declared a national park in 1981, Dachigam is renowned for its conservation of the endangered Kashmir Stag (Hangul). During his three-hour tour, Bandi Sanjay interacted with forest officials and learned about the park’s biodiversity, which includes Himalayan Black Bears, Musk Deer, and Leopards. He also shared breakfast with central security personnel and senior Jammu and Kashmir police officials near the site of the recent ‘Operation Mahadev’ in Pahalgam.

On Thursday, Bandi Sanjay participated in the closing ceremony of the All India Judo Competitions in Srinagar, where he presented awards to the winners.

Following his visit to the Golden Temple, the minister is scheduled to tour flood-affected areas and remote villages in Punjab on Saturday. He will meet with local residents to assess the damage and understand the challenges faced by victims, reaffirming the government’s commitment to relief and rehabilitation efforts.