Union Minister bats for nature farming

Nalgonda: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary took part in a massive rally from the BJP district party office to Dr Ambedkar statue here on Sunday as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the nation was celebrating the 75 years of independence across the country. He lauded the sacrifices of freedom fighters who faced many struggles and fought against the British rule.

As a part of the rally, he garlanded Dr Ambedkar's statue and paid rich tributes. After the rally, he went to the district collectorate on foot from the place of Ambedkar statue located in Devarakonda road to take part in a farmers' meeting at the Collectorate.

Addressing the farmers, the minister urged that they adopt new farming methods to improve their income in eco-friendly ways. He also participated in an awareness conference on nature farming conducted at Udayaditya Bhavan at the Collectorate. Listing the Central schemes, he said that the Centre was striving for the welfare of farmers. It was modernising the farming practices to make farmers prosper in all aspects. They are methods and techniques to reap as much as Rs 50 lakh per half acre, he noted. He gave a call to all the farmers to opt for natural farming by taking guidelines from authorities concerned.

Party district president Kankanala Sridhar Reddy, district in-charge Pradeep Kumar, State vice- president Sankineni Venkateswara Rao, State secretary Madagoni Srinivas Goud, State working committee members Nukala Narsinhmareddy, Bandaru Prasad, Kankanala Nivedita Reddy and Nimmala Rajasekhan Reddy participated in the programme.