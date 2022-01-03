  • Menu
Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba visits Yadadri shrine

Temple architect Anand Sai telling the history of the temple to Central minister Bhagavanth Khuba on his visit at Yadadri temple on Sunday
Temple architect Anand Sai telling the history of the temple to Central minister Bhagavanth Khuba on his visit at Yadadri temple on Sunday

Highlights

Union Minister for State for Chemical and Petroleum Bhagwanth Khuba along with his family members visited Yadadri Shrine on Sunday.

Yadadri: Union Minister for State for Chemical and Petroleum Bhagwanth Khuba along with his family members visited Yadadri Shrine on Sunday.

Priests welcomed him as per the temple rituals and handed over prasadam with blessings when he had darshan of Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy at Balalayam.

Later, he examined the works of main temple and stated that the construction of new temple is marvelous.

Temple architect Anand Sai explained the Minister about the history and sculpture works of the temple.

Temple EO Geetha Reddy was also present on the occasion.

