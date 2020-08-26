Hyderabad: The personal website of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy -- kishanreddy.com -- was targeted by self-claimed Pakistani hackers. The website was hacked on Independence Day and the hackers had put messages related to Free Kashmir, Pakistan, and also warned the Government of India.



The incident has been confirmed by Kishan Reddy's office in Hyderabad on Tuesday. After the incident of hacking, the website is 'temporarily unavailable' and has not been made available for the public yet as the root cause of the issue is still being established.

According to officials, there was no government related data since the website was personal and not official. The website had Kishan Reddy's work, his profile and personal details, which are all in the public domain.