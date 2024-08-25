Union Minister inspects Sec’bad Railway Station upgradation works

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh visited and reviewed major upgradation plans of Secunderabad Railway Station on Saturday.

According to SCR officials, 27% of the major upgradation works have been completed. The station is being upgraded with a cost of approximately Rs 700 crore and the project is likely to be completed by 2026. The Minister said the redeveloped station will have modern architecture and world-class passenger amenities. The project symbolizes the commitment of the government to enhance passenger experiences by modernising infrastructure, ensuring safety, preserving the stations historical importance by blending the tradition with modernity. Secunderabad Railway Station will be completely transformed and will be on par with airports to reflect the aspirations of New India, he added. That station will have spacious roof plaza, cafeterias, recreational facilities, retail shops mainly promoting vocal for local products etc. He also stated that 119 railway stations are being developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme with an expenditure of more than 5000 crore on SCR.

Arun Kumar Jain, GM, SCR stated that four major railway terminals in the twin city area will witness remarkable changes. Apart from Secunderabad and Charlapalli, the proposals for development of railway stations at Hyderabad and Kacheguda are under final stage.