Union Minister joins Bandi's Praja Sangrama Yatra

Gadwal: Marking the 7th day of Prajasagrama Yatra taken up by State BJP president Bandi sanjay kumar, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Prahalad Singh Patel took part as the chief guest and slammed the TRS government for its failure in providing detailed project report on Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project to the Central government grant the national status.

He questioned the TRS government for unnecessary blaming the Central government for not granting the national status for the PRRLI project and said when there is no proper water allocation given to the PRRLI and no DPR submitted to the Central Jal Shakthi Ministry how can the Central government provide the national status?

He also questioned the TRS government's failure in taking up the pending RDS project in Gadwal district. He reminded that earlier in the election campaigning, the TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised that he would sit in the chair at the project site and complete it to provide irrigation water to the Nadigadda region. But after coming to power for second time, KCR had completely forgot his promise and deprived the people of Gadwal and surrounding regions by not taking up the RDS project.

He also questioned the earlier promise of KCR for integrating the Godavari and Krishna Rivers in the State and said that KCR only talks tall but does not implement his promises and remembers only when the polls and elections are near and once again fools the people. He said even though it's been more than 8 years after formation of Telangana, the state government has done nothing and slogans of water, funds and employment are relevant even today. This clearly speaks volumes that the TRS has done nothing for Telangana and there is an urgent need for an alternative government to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana, observed the Union Minister. Bandi Sanjay, while speaking at the programme, said that he is on the mission to awake the people of the failures of the TRS government and remind the people about the promises made by KCR to the people of Telangana and how he fooled the people by not implementing them.

BJP national vice-president DK Aruna, Union Water Resources Adviser Vedire Sriram, State general secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar and Padayatra leader Manohar Reddy and other BJP leaders took part in the Padayatra.