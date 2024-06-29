Revanth Reddy, Chandrababu and Kishan Reddy condoles death of Congress leader D Srinivas

The Chief Ministers of Telugu states, Revanth and Chandrababu, expressed their condolences on the passing of former minister Dharmapuri Srinivas. Revanth praised Srinivas for his crucial role in the united state and his distinguished services to the Congress party over the years.

AP CM Chandrababu also paid tribute to D. Srinivas, acknowledging his contributions as a minister and MP. He described Srinivas as a politician who did politics with grace and integrity.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy expressed grief over demise of Congress senior leader D Srinivas and recalled Srinivas' commitment to public service and the encouragement he provided during his time in the assembly from 2004 to 2009. Reddy conveyed his deepest condolences to Srinivas' family and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

DS Srinivas' last rites will be conducted in Nizamabad tomorrow morning. The political leaders across party lines are mourning the death of the former minister, highlighting his contributions to the political field.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Dharmapuri Srinivas passed away today after battling illness for some time. His son took to Twitter to announce his father's demise, stating that Srinivas breathed his last at 3.30 in the morning.

Srinivas, who had a 40-year-long political career, faced many challenges during his tenure. He remained dedicated to the Congress party for a significant period, despite the ups and downs he encountered.



