Union minister 'misled' Parliament on Anganwadis in Telangana: Satyavathi

Hyderabad: The TRS has alleged that Union Minister Smriti Irani has 'misled' Parliament by speaking half truth on functioning of the Anganwadi centres and implementation of the Integrated Child Development Schemes (ICDS) in Telangana.

Reacting to Irani's statement in the Lok Sabha, in response to a question by Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Women Development and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said on Sunday that the Congress leader had no basic information on the functioning of Anganwadi centres. "The Union minister failed to see properly the information sent by the State government".

In response to the Union minister's comment that the State government did not provide wheat to the Anganwadis, Satyavathi Rathod said it was never a practice to supply wheat directly. 'Balamrutham', a nutritious supplement, was being given to pregnant women and children below six years, who generally come to the centres.

She said the nutritious diet was developed in association with ICRISAT, NIN, UNICEF and NITI Aayog. As a result, the State was best in maintaining nutrition levels among pregnant women and children. The minister maintained that since the Centre did not supply wheat on time during the previous year, the unit preparing Balamrutham was closed. She asserted that Irani not only misled Parliament, but also insulted the 24 lakh pregnant women in the State.

She said the Centre provides Rs 2,700 as its share of honorarium for the Anganwadis. The State government adds Rs 10,950 and provides Rs 13,650. "The Central share has been decreased from 90 per cent to 60 per cent," she stated. "The Central ministers speak differently when we meet them and talk something else in Parliament," Rathod pointed out.