  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Advocates for Poverty-Free Villages

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Advocates for Poverty-Free Villages
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture, and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, expressed his vision of creating...

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture, and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, expressed his vision of creating poverty-free villages during the 66th General Council meeting held on Tuesday at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) in Rajendranagar.

Chouhan, who was joined by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan and Dr. Chandrasekhar Pemmasani, emphasized the importance of rural development in achieving this dream. He highlighted various initiatives aimed at improving the living standards of villagers and eradicating poverty.

The meeting served as a platform for discussing strategies and sharing insights on enhancing rural welfare and development programs across the nation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X