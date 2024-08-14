Live
- 40 per cent of Biden's major IRA manufacturing projects delayed: Report
- Hospitality major Oyo reports Rs 229 crore net profit in FY24
- Four-year-old boy dies of suspected rabies in Tamil Nadu
- Victim of Japan's sexual slavery urges S. Korean govt's intervention for compensation
- NCP(SP) alleges surveillance on Supriya Sule, demands clarification from Maha Home Dept
- Tokyo stocks end higher tracking Wall Street gains
- Rejected but not defeated: ‘EVOL’ set to premiere on Aha this Independence Day
- Venkatesh joins shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s gripping crime drama
- ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ trailer review: Action-packed
- Tourism minister dangles Haritha carrot to IT staff
Just In
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Advocates for Poverty-Free Villages
Hyderabad: Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture, and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, expressed his vision of creating...
Hyderabad: Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture, and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, expressed his vision of creating poverty-free villages during the 66th General Council meeting held on Tuesday at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) in Rajendranagar.
Chouhan, who was joined by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan and Dr. Chandrasekhar Pemmasani, emphasized the importance of rural development in achieving this dream. He highlighted various initiatives aimed at improving the living standards of villagers and eradicating poverty.
The meeting served as a platform for discussing strategies and sharing insights on enhancing rural welfare and development programs across the nation.