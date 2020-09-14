Union Ministers lie over urea supply in State: TRS MPs

Hyderabad: Alleging that the protocols were not followed by the Centre during the review meetings on Ramagundam Fertilizer Factory, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs on Sunday said that the factory was converted into a BJP office.



Addressing a press conference along with Mahbubnagar MP M Srinivas Reddy, TRS MP B Venkatesh Netakhani said the State government had 11 per cent share in the factory at Ramagundam but he was not invited for the review meeting, which two Union Ministers had taken up. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy should answer why the local MP was not allowed in the meeting as per the protocol, questioned the TRS leader. The MP further alleged that Union Ministers were speaking lies on the supplies of urea. He said BJP MPs and Union Ministers were spreading lies that the Centre supplied 6.25 Lakh tonnes of urea out of the 13 Lakh metric tonnes allocated but the fact was it had not even released 1.17 million tonnes. The Union Ministers should make it clear how many jobs were given to people of Telangana in the 800 additional jobs in the Ramagundam factory, asked Venkatesh alleging that all the jobs were given to outsiders.

Venkatesh said the villagers from two nearby villages had protested against the pollution and they had participated in the meeting on their behalf. "The BJP cadre with over enthusiasm tried to attack us, " said Venkatesh.

The TRS MP questioned as to why the Centre was not forming tribunals on riverwater disputes between States. The MP said they would raise these issues in the coming Parliament sessions. He also said that the MPs would raise issues including the highways, proposed new Electricity Bill. He questioned the stand of BJP leaders on the new Electricity Bill. If the BJP leaders are commitment towards farmers, they should come with the TRS or should apologise to the people of the State, he said.

M Srinivas Reddy said the BJP leaders did not like the works taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao hence the saffron party leaders were afraid that they did not have a future in the State.