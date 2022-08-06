Warangal: The Central Government has a binding responsibility on States, Satyanarayana Sahu, the former Officer on Special Duty and Press Secretary to former President of India K R Narayanan and Joint Secretary in Rajya Sabha Secretariat, said while speaking at Prof. K Jayashankar 10th endowment lecture at the Senate Hall of the Kakatiya University (KU) here on Saturday. Delivering a lecture on the theme – 'Indian Constitution and Federal Vision: Dynamics of Centre-State Relations in India Today', Sahu said that the Centre's domination over States should be rational and excessive use of power leads to chaos.

"In a Federal structure, the relation between Centre and State should be a perfect blend. The parallel functioning of Parliament in consonance with the State Legislatures advances the country," he said. Sahu said that 'unity in diversity' is India's strength, and it was also hailed by the whole world. "Mahatma Gandhi had believed in the Indian Union for the strength and safety of the people.

There was an effort to thwart the annexation of Princely States of Hyderabad and Travancore etc in the Indian Union, however, it was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who made it possible," Sahu said.

He also stressed the importance of cultural liberalism. KU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Thatikonda Ramesh, who presided over the meeting, said that they have plans to introduce a Gold Medal in the name of Prof Jayashankar.

The Humanities Department building will be renamed as Jayashankar Bhavan, besides installing a statue of the Telangana Ideologue, Prof Ramesh said. MLC Banda Prakash said that a study centre will be established in remembrance of Prof Jayashankar. Prof Jayashankar Memorial Trust president Prof N Lingamurthy, Registrar Prof B Venkatram Reddy and retired Prof S Ramulu were among others present.