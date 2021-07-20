Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

University of Hyderabad extends date for 2021-22 admissions

University of Hyderabad
x

University of Hyderabad

Highlights

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has extended the date for receiving applications online for admission in 2021-22 to August 3

Gachibowli: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has extended the date for receiving applications online for admission in 2021-22 to August 3. There are 2,328 seats being offered for admission to 116 courses.

This includes 17 integrated, 46 PG, 10 M Tech and 43 PhD programmes. New courses being offered this year are M Tech (modelling & simulation), MPA (music) and certificate in publishing.

The admission to MCA course will be based on NIMCET scores, conducted by NIT Common Entrance Test. The admission to 9 MTech courses will be through centralised counseling of MTech (CCMT) of GATE.

The admission to five-year integrated M Tech (Computer Science) will be through Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) of JEE. Besides, the admission to MBA is through CAT, MSc Biotechnology is through GAT-B, conducted by RCB Faridabad, and M Tech (Modeling and Simulation) through GATE scores. For details candidates may refer to website http://acad.uohyd.ac.in.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X