University of Hyderabad extends date for 2021-22 admissions

Gachibowli: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has extended the date for receiving applications online for admission in 2021-22 to August 3. There are 2,328 seats being offered for admission to 116 courses.

This includes 17 integrated, 46 PG, 10 M Tech and 43 PhD programmes. New courses being offered this year are M Tech (modelling & simulation), MPA (music) and certificate in publishing.

The admission to MCA course will be based on NIMCET scores, conducted by NIT Common Entrance Test. The admission to 9 MTech courses will be through centralised counseling of MTech (CCMT) of GATE.

The admission to five-year integrated M Tech (Computer Science) will be through Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) of JEE. Besides, the admission to MBA is through CAT, MSc Biotechnology is through GAT-B, conducted by RCB Faridabad, and M Tech (Modeling and Simulation) through GATE scores. For details candidates may refer to website http://acad.uohyd.ac.in.