Unseasonal rain damages turmeric crop in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: The unseasonal showers on Thursday and Friday have severely damaged turmeric crops in Uplur village of Kammarpalle mandal in Nizamabad district.

According to the farmers, turmeric crop in about 6,000 acres was drowned in rainwater. The farmers, who are already at a loss as the traders are paying less due to lack of minimum support price (MSP) for turmeric, were hit hard as the crop was drowned.



The farmers are worried as the water-soaked turmeric will not fetch good rate and requested the government for financial support.