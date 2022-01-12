Unseasonal rains drench Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Unseasonal rains following headwinds wreaked havoc in various parts of Karimnagar district on Tuesday. The rains continue to lash from afternoon to late night.

In various parts of the district, the people were left rubbing their eyes in disbelief as hard ice of the size of big marbles fell from the sky which caused huge damages to the fields in the Shankarpatnam mandal.

Dark clouds hovered over the town in the afternoon and followed by heavy downpour that inundated several low-lying areas and drains overflowing due to execution of new drains as part of the Smart City project.The murky waters from the drain entered the roads causing serious inconvenience to the road users.

On the other hand, a huge cut out of Srirama Pattabhishekham was erected by the organisers of the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Karimnagar town as part of the Brahmotsavams had fallen down to the ground following the gales at the busy Indira Chowk in the heart of the city. Luckily, no one was hurt as the people remained indoors due to the rains.

Entire Karimnagar town and other parts of the district plunged into darkness following the snapping of power lines due to the rains and gales since afternoon and did not restore till late night.