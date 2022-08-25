UoH inks MoU with Apollo University

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Apollo University, Chittoor on Wednesday. The MoU was signed by Dr Devesh Nigam (Registrar, UoH) and Dr M Potha Raju (Registrar, The Apollo University).

This agreement was made to boost-up both the institutions in the areas of Biomedical Science, Genetics and Molecular Biology and Health Informatics and Analytics.

Prof B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH said that the objective of the collaboration is to support quality training programmes in technological and healthcare research and promote inter-institutional cooperation. The agreement explores the exchange of knowledge and collaboration in Technology, Medicine, Data Science, Machine Learning, and Speedy diagnosis. This collaboration will share responsibility for research in the areas of Genomics and Proteomics of Non-Communicable Diseases, Development of early detection biomarkers for Non-Communicable Diseases, Stem Cells and Tissue Engineering and Design and Development of Biopharmaceuticals, is significant and we have found the trusted partner, Apollo Group, to support our vision with excellent and innovative services in healthcare and life sciences."

Prof P Prakash Babu said that the faculty from both institutions will be involved in training the students in the areas of biomedical sciences, molecular biology, genetics and artificial intelligence within the umbrella of the UoH guidelines stipulated from time to time.