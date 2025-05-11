Upgraded but undermanned

Wanaparthy: A visit to the Government General Hospital in Wanaparthy on Saturday by BC Political JAC State Chairman RachalaYugandhar Goud has brought to light glaring gaps in the healthcare delivery system at the district’s premier public health facility. Despite its recent upgrade to a Government General Hospital and functioning as a teaching institution with an attached medical college, the hospital remains critically short-staffed.

YugandharGoud questioned the efficacy of mere infrastructure upgrades without commensurate staffing, asking, “Is it enough to just upgrade the Government General Hospital?” He conducted an inspection of the hospital premises and interacted with Resident Medical Officer Dr Javed, discussing the pressing issues of doctor shortage and insufficient support staff.

While acknowledging the dedication of the existing doctors, Goud highlighted that their efforts are being stretched thin. “They are providing quality care, but the overwhelming workload is unsustainable,” he said. Of particular concern is the chronic shortage of senior medical faculty. Out of 39 sanctioned professor posts, only 14 are filled. The situation is grimmer at other levels, with 26 associate professor positions lying vacant, along with nearly 65 assistant professor posts, eight tutor posts, and multiple Senior Resident positions yet to be appointed.

He urged immediate intervention from the state government and the district in-charge minister to address the human resource crisis.

On a positive note, Goud appreciated the performance of the Wanaparthy Maternal and Child Care Centre, which ranks third in the State for childbirths, averaging 500 deliveries per month, after Sangareddy and Mahbubnagar. He also acknowledged decent levels of sanitation but noted the scope for further improvement.

He lauded local MLA ThudiMegha Reddy’s governance efforts and called for fast-tracking construction work to expand the hospital’s facilities.

Reaffirming the BC Political JAC’s long-standing commitment to free healthcare and education, he reminded attendees of the earlier padayatraundertaken to press for these demands.

The visit was attended by BC Political JAC leaders including Vanaparthi town president Devara Shiva, Kothakotamandal president Anjan Yadav, and others.