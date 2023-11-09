Uppal BRS incharge Ravula Sridhar Reddy highlights KCR's model, asks to vote for car

Uppal election in-charge Ravula Sridhar Reddy participated in Mana Basti and Mana BLR program organized at Chiluka Nagar Chowrastha.

On this occasion, Ravula Sridhar Reddy said that the Chief Minister of Telangana state, KCR, has started many schemes with the desire to provide welfare to every poor and middle-class family, and they have touched every doorstep today. He said that in the same way, CC roads, drainage, electrification, establishment of Basti Dawakhanas, Mana Basti Mana Badi and development programs like Mana Basti Mana Badi have been undertaken in every Basti and they have made it clear to us the difference between before and after the formation of Telangana.

He said that Telangana, which has achieved significant progress in governance in the last ten years, is now number one in the country. Taking a jibe at opposition parties guarantees, Ravula Sridhar Reddy said there were no takers for them. He called on the people to voter for BRS in in order for the continuation of KCR's development and welfare.

BRS senior leaders Corporator Bannala Geetha, senior leaders Bannala Praveen Mudhiraj, Palle Narsingh and other senior leaders and activists participated in this program.