Uppal constituency: Parmeshwar bets on Six Pack Guarantee

Hyderabad: M Parmeshwar Reddy the Congress candidate of Uppal constituency aspires to win with help of six party guarantees. He stated career as a corporator in 2009 -14 of Ramanthapur; his wife Rajitha Reddy is the Uppal corporator. During his tenure as corporator he took up various development activities, including roads, drainage, water pipeline and 32 community halls.

The 42-year-old leader is currently block A president of Uppal, INC. Speaking to The Hans India, he said, “even though his party is not in power by organising dharnas we could obtain funds and could take up development activities.

Parameshwar says he has been holding a padayatra to assess the ground-level problems. The main problem, apart from lack of civic amenities, is the ruling party’s failure to implement double-bedroom houses, government hospitals and educational institutions. It had promised a junior college and a degree college, but failed to honour.

In the constituency, there is a degree college, but it does not have a proper building, it has been functioning in a government premises. Many water bodies have been encroached and major development activities have been neglected. He exuded confidence that people would support him for betterment.