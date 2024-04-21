Live
Just In
UPSC topper Donuru Ananya Reddy meets CM
Donuru Ananya Reddy, who has secured third rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Civil Services Examination 2023, paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence here on Saturday.
Hailing from Mahabubnagar district, Ananya Reddy along with her family members met Revanth Reddy and shared her joy and happiness with him. On the occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated Ananya for securing the third rank in the civil services examination and conveyed the best wishes to her, marking the start of a promising career in public service.
Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy, Congress MLAs from Mahabubnagar district and other leaders were present.