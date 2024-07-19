Live
Urgent Call for Bridge repair on Pedda Vaagu in Ieeja town
In Ieeja Municipality of Jogulamba Gadwal district, a significant hazard has emerged on the Pedda Vagu of Aija road leading from Aija town to Kurnool.
Gadwal: In Ieeja Municipality of Jogulamba Gadwal district, a significant hazard has emerged on the Pedda Vagu of Aija road leading from Aija town to Kurnool. A large hole has developed in the stream beneath the road, creating severe difficulties for motorists and raising serious safety concerns. Residents and travelers are urging authorities to take immediate action to address the issue before a catastrophic accident occurs.
This road serves as the only route connecting Raichur to Aija and the Kurnool bridge, making it a critical passage for local transportation. The deteriorating condition of the road has already claimed many lives in the past, heightening the urgency for prompt intervention by the relevant authorities.
Local citizens have expressed their frustration and astonishment at the apparent inaction of the Roads and Buildings Department. They are calling for the department to wake up from its slumber and implement immediate measures to repair the damage and ensure the safety of all road users.
The issue gained widespread attention after PTV reporter Tulsi Ram, a member of the Nadigadda Journalist Seva Samiti, highlighted the danger on social media. His efforts included placing a warning sign at the site of the hole to alert motorists to the potential risk.
As the situation continues to escalate, the community awaits a swift response from the authorities to prevent further loss of life and ensure the safety of the vital Aija-Kurnool road.