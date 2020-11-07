US elections 2020: Photo of Biden worshipping Hindu goddess goes viral

Kasojula Chandrasekhar Sharma, a priest from Dharmapuri in Telangana expressed happiness over Joe Biden leading in US election results 2020. Sharma is serving as priest at a temple in US.

"Hindu culture and spirituality are being spread in America with Biden's support who respect culture and tradition of India. In 2003, Biden who was a senate then took part in 'Poornakumbabishekam' held at the Mahalakshmi temple," the priest said.

A photo of Joe Biden with the priest worshipping the god is going viral on social media.

Sharma had gone to the US 20 years ago with the help of Joe Biden who assisted the priest in getting the visa. Sharma tried to move to the US in 2001 but was failed after his visa was rejected. It was Joe Biden and Thomas Karper who helped him in visa clearance.

Chandrasekhar Sharma's father Sivaram Sharma has retired as the executive director and joint commissioner of Yadadri.