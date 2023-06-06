  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

US investors impressed by TSiPASS policy: KTR

Telangana state IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao
x

Telangana state IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao 

Highlights

Telangana state IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao has said that the US investors were impressed with the TSiPASS policy and expressed their readiness to invest in Telangana during his recent visit to America.

Telangana state IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao has said that the US investors were impressed with the TSiPASS policy and expressed their readiness to invest in Telangana during his recent visit to America.

Laying foundation stone to Toy Park at Dandumalkapuram, the state minister KTR said that the single window policy adopted by Telangana in clearing the applications to set up industries within a two week deadline was a big advantage for investors to establish their units in the state.

Telangana is setting a benchmark in the world by introducing the unique TSiPASS policy. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a series of meetings to bring out the best Industrial policy which already drew applause worldwide and the investments pouring in Telangana.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X