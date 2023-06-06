Live
US investors impressed by TSiPASS policy: KTR
Telangana state IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao has said that the US investors were impressed with the TSiPASS policy and expressed their readiness to invest in Telangana during his recent visit to America.
Laying foundation stone to Toy Park at Dandumalkapuram, the state minister KTR said that the single window policy adopted by Telangana in clearing the applications to set up industries within a two week deadline was a big advantage for investors to establish their units in the state.
Telangana is setting a benchmark in the world by introducing the unique TSiPASS policy. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a series of meetings to bring out the best Industrial policy which already drew applause worldwide and the investments pouring in Telangana.