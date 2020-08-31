Use latest technology to create awareness on welfare schemes, urges MoS: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Sunday highlighted the importance of using latest technology in creating awareness on welfare schemes of the Centre.



Speaking to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry officials in Hyderabad, he suggested using creative, infographics which can easily attract the attention of a common man and give comprehensive information on all government scheme benefits. Kishan Reddy said that Hyderabad is a hub of many national institutes like NPA, NISA, NSG etc, and suggested that special programmes about their activities may be broadcast in the public interest to create more awareness.

He also took stock of various activities of media units of Informatn and Broadcasting Ministry.

DG (South) S Venkateswar, Deputy Director News(AIR), Dr Rahul Gowlikar, Deputy Director News(DD) Surekha, AD ROB Dr Manas Krishnakanth, Yojana, AD PK Vandana among other officers attended the meeting.