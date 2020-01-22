Utilise voting right in free atmosphere: Devasena

Peddapalli: District Collector Devasena on Tuesday appealed to the people to utilise their voting right that is provided by the Constitution of India in a free atmosphere.

Speaking here in Peddapalli district, the Collector Devasena said that elections are going to be held in three municipalities and one municipal corporation of Ramagundam on January 22.

Around, 2,41,091voters are going to utilise their voting right in Peddapalli district. About 366 polling stations are established out of which 174 are identified as risky areas. In about 65 polling stations, web-casting is arranged and in 109 polling stations the poling process will be monitored under the supervision of bicro-observers.

In Ramagundam, the elections will be held in 50 divisions for which around 335 candidates are in the race while in Peddapalli municipality about 155 candidates are in the fray for 34 wards; and in Sulthanabad municipality about 61 candidates are in the contest for 15 wards along with 50 nominees in Manthini municipality for 13 wards.

The voters should utilise their voting right freely and must elect good leaders without getting attracted to the money and liquor, she appealed.