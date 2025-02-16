Uttam armed with info to relate TG strides in irrigation at nat’l meet

Hyderabad: Telangana government is ready to showcase the achievements in the irrigation sector at the national conference organised in Rajasthan on February 18 and 19.

State Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy will make apowerpoint presentation on the reforms introduced in the Irrigation sector, digital monitoring of dams and water levels, advanced water management policies, river conservation, floodplain management and sediment control in the national conference of irrigation ministers.

Reviewing the progress of the irrigation project works here, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the government was preparing a comprehensive report on the reforms introduced in the irrigation sector and present them at the national level conference. The officials have been asked to collect necessary information to demonstrate the implementation of micro irrigation at the national level with statistics.

He said that the national conference will be crucial for securing central assistance, increased funding and further cooperation for the state’s irrigation projects.

The minister enquired about the increase of ayacut at low cost, completion of pending projects and the release of funds in the meeting. He instructed the officials to give priority to the projects which provide maximum irrigation benefits with low investment.

Recalling that the previous government had achieved limited results despite spending a lot, Uttam explained that the people’s government is working with the aim of providing irrigation to an additional 30 lakh acres by expediting the work of pending projects.

Officials submitted a comprehensive report on the progress of SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal), Dindi, Palamuru-Ranga Reddy, Devadula and several other lift irrigation projects. The minister wanted officials to set deadlines for the speedy completion of the projects. He also warned that the officials should improve the monitoring of irrigation works, increase transparency and efficiency.

Delay or neglect of works will not be tolerated, he said that there is a need to widely promote micro-irrigation (drip & sprinkler) methods for farmers to use water efficiently.