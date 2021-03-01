Uttam asks CM for data on unemployment in Telangana

Nampally: Telangana PCC president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to release the data of unemployed youth in the State.

Reddy was addressing a meeting with the State's heads of TPCC frontal, departments and cells at Gandhi Bhavan in connection with MLC elections for two graduates' constituencies of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar.

Uttam claimed that the unemployment rate more than doubled since TRS came to power in 2014. As per latest figures, 19,43,783 qualified educated youth registered themselves with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) alone.

Further, there are over 10 lakh skilled/unskilled youth who are unemployed. This does not include lakhs of people who lost jobs during the lockdown. He wanted the CM to release the district-wise figures of unemployed in the State.

Reddy alleged that TRS cheated nearly 30 lakh unemployed youth promising unemployment allowance of Rs. 3,016 a month. Despite winning the elections for the second term in December 2018, KCR did not fulfil the promise till now.

Since Minister K Tarakarama Rao has been giving an assurance that this promise will be fulfilled soon, he should ask his father to release the district-wise data of unemployed persons along with guidelines for giving unemployment allowance, he demanded.

The TPCC chief said that the TRS leaders forget all promises after winning elections. But when they face any by-election, they repeat all those promises or make new ones and cite the model code of conduct as the reason for their non-implementation.

Similarly, he said, the BJP government at the Centre, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been cheating unemployed youth since 2014. He said Modi had promised to give two crore jobs every year. By now, the government should have created 14 crore jobs.

Instead more than 18 crore people lost jobs due to "wrong" policies of the government. Further, he said, it was taking away lakhs of jobs for SCs, STs and BCs in reserved quota of public sector companies by selling them.

He accused BJP of trying to gain political strength by inciting hatred in the name of religion. "BJP talks about Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, but it is silent on the damage being caused to the invaluable properties of Ram Mandir in Bhadrachalam. "Such communal tactics would not work in Telangana where people believe in secularism," he said.

Reddy urged all unemployed youth to unitedly vote for Ramulu Naik and Chinna Reddy to teach a "fitting lesson to both TRS and BJP." He said the government employees and teachers have been "cheated" by the government on multiple counts.

Therefore, they should vote for the Congress candidates if they want to pressure the government to concede their demands. He accused KCR family of plundering the State resources by handing them over to 'land, sand, mines and wine' mafia. "The TRS-backed mafia was responsible for the brutal murder of lawyer couple Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani, in Peddapalli on February 17".

The TPCC chief condemned the BJP government for "failing" to control prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. He appealed to the heads of all frontal, departments and cells to campaign hard across six districts to ensure victory of Congress candidates in the elections. Later in the day, Reddy addressed two election meetings in Khammam and Kothagudem.

The meeting was attended by Balamuri Venkat (NSUI), Shivasena Reddy (Youth Congress), Preetham (SC department), Shaik Abdullah Sohail (minorities dept), Vinod (NRI Cell), Jagan Naik (ST dept), Mettu Sai (Fishermen cell) and other senior leaders. He urged them to activate cadres at all levels in the six districts to ensure the victory of Congress candidates Ramulu Naik and G Chinna Reddy.