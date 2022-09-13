Uttam backs demand for naming Parl. building after Ambedkar

Hyderabad: Congress MP and former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has supported the demand for naming the new Parliament building after Dr B R Ambedkar.

Revolutionary poet Gaddar, along with representatives of the All-India Confederation of SC/ST organisations, including its State president K Maheshwar Raj, met Uttam at his residence in Banjara Hills on Monday. They requested him to support the demand and install Dr Ambedkar's statue on the new premises.

Reddy assured Gaddar and others that he would take up the issue with Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He said he fully supported the idea that the new Parliament building should be named after Dr Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. "Everyone must be proud that Dr Ambedkar drafted the world's best Constitution for us, It granted freedom and equality for all, irrespective of their caste, religion, region, sex or language", Reddy stated.

"The BJP government at the Centre is distorting history and trying to erase the huge contributions made by thousands of freedom fighters, who laid down their lives for the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government take pride in renaming the cities, places and monuments; but it never did anything to remember and restore the memories of real freedom fighters and architects of India," he added.