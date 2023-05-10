Uttam calls for regularization of Jr Panchayat Secretaries

Hyderabad: Nalgonda MP and former TPCC president Capt N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has demanded that the State Government regularize Junior Panchayat Secretaries and address their other concerns.

In an open letter to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy called for immediate action to support Junior Panchayat Secretaries, who have been on strike for the past 13 days, stalling development in villages.

He pointed out that the Junior Panchayat Secretaries were appointed after completing their three-year probationary period on April 11, 2022, and were expecting regularization. However, the Chief Minister announced in the Assembly that the probationary period would be extended by another year. Despite completing this extension on April 11, the government has yet to make a decision on regularization, prompting the secretaries to go on strike. He emphasized that the failure to fulfill the promises made in the Assembly would reflect poorly on the State's governance.

He asserted that the striking secretaries have valid demands, such as immediate regularization of their positions. Instead of addressing their concerns, the BRS Government has threatened to remove them from their duties if they do not end the strike and return to work. He highlighted the secretaries’ responsibilities for 56 types of duties and maintaining more than 42 records in the Gram Panchayat, often working 12-hour days and leading to exhaustion. The intense workload and lack of regularization have had severe consequences, with some secretaries committing suicide due to mental anguish, and 44 others dying from health-related issues.

The Congress MP urges the state government to regularize the services of Junior Panchayat Secretaries without delay. He warned that the Congress party would not only support their struggle but also prepare for direct action on their behalf if the government fails to address their concerns.

Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded the State Govt recognize the service rendered by Junior Panchayat Secretaries from April 2019 to the present, provide compassionate appointments for family members of deceased secretaries, regularize OPS (Out Sourcing Secretary) positions, and grant six months of maternity leave and 90 days of child care leave for female Junior Panchayat Secretaries.