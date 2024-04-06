Uttam counters KCR, says Kaleshwaram remained non-functional under NDSA direction

Hyderabad: Countering the BRS chief and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s claims that the Congress was responsible for the water crisis in the State, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy squarely placed the blame on the previous BRS government.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan along with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Jupally Krishna Rao he cited the example of how issues related to water management were handled, Uttam while referring to sharing of Krishna waters between AP and Telangana held that the State had lost more ‘quantity’ of water under BRS government to AP under Jagan government than under unified State, ten years back.

Refuting the allegation the Congress was not utilising the Kaleshwaram project for irrigation purposes, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy clarified that owing to damage caused to Medigadda barrage, the National Dam Safety Authority has stalled utilisation of the facility. Quoting Authority, the Minister said that until a scientific solution is found the Kaleshwaram will not become operational.

Uttam also took reservations to the way the KCR had termed the Congress leaders in Telugu slang. Rather, Uttam felt that the BRS chief was a broker who ventured into politics with the money earned from selling fake passports.