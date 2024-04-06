Live
- Congress never gave ‘Nyay’ to country: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
- Congress names Sri Ganesh as candidate for Secunderabad Cantt by-election
- Shivjyoti Rajput often sang during shoot breaks on Sonu Sood directorial ‘Fateh’
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad seeks votes from people in Kadiri
- Madakasira constituency candidate Sunil Kumar holds meeting with TDP leaders
- Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 18 in excise policy case
- Indian companies should make electric 2-wheelers for global market: Amitabh Kant
- Former Congress MLA Ramlal Malviya joins BJP in MP
- Fertility solutions and their outcomes in Sree Nandaka Advanced fertility centre
- RCB, RR look to tackle similar worries
Just In
Uttam counters KCR, says Kaleshwaram remained non-functional under NDSA direction
Hyderabad: Countering the BRS chief and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s claims that the Congress was responsible for the water crisis in the State,...
Hyderabad: Countering the BRS chief and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s claims that the Congress was responsible for the water crisis in the State, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy squarely placed the blame on the previous BRS government.
Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan along with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Jupally Krishna Rao he cited the example of how issues related to water management were handled, Uttam while referring to sharing of Krishna waters between AP and Telangana held that the State had lost more ‘quantity’ of water under BRS government to AP under Jagan government than under unified State, ten years back.
Refuting the allegation the Congress was not utilising the Kaleshwaram project for irrigation purposes, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy clarified that owing to damage caused to Medigadda barrage, the National Dam Safety Authority has stalled utilisation of the facility. Quoting Authority, the Minister said that until a scientific solution is found the Kaleshwaram will not become operational.
Uttam also took reservations to the way the KCR had termed the Congress leaders in Telugu slang. Rather, Uttam felt that the BRS chief was a broker who ventured into politics with the money earned from selling fake passports.