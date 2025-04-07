Uttam goes into huddle with legal eagles, vows to attend all hearings

Hyderabad: In a significant move to strengthen Telangana’s legal position in the Krishna water-sharing dispute, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday assured full support to legal team in Krishna Water dispute, vows to personally attend KWDT-II hearings.

The Minister had an extensive review meeting with the legal and irrigation teams on Sunday. He assured that the Telangana government would provide all possible support to the legal team representing the State and asserted that he would personally attend the proceedings of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) whenever matters related to Krishna and Godavari rivers come up for hearing.

The meeting, held at Jala Soudha in Hyderabad, was attended by senior advocates, irrigation officials, and legal consultants, including the Advisor to the Telangana Government for the Irrigation Department, Adityanath Das. Senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan, who is leading Telangana’s legal team and other lawyers briefed the Minister on the arguments presented before the Tribunal during the detailed sessions held on April 5 and 6. The discussions covered Telangana’s core claims, the current legal status, and preparations for the upcoming hearings scheduled on April 15, 16, and 17.

Uttam Kumar Reddy was briefed in detail about Telangana’s stance on Krishna water allocation, and the data being used to substantiate the State’s claim. The legal team outlined how Telangana had historically been deprived of its fair share of Krishna waters, and how the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 further complicated water distribution. The State’s arguments emphasised the need for equitable and just allocation, considering the basin area, population, and existing irrigation potential of Telangana.

The Minister pointed out that Telangana’s farmers and irrigation-dependent regions had suffered for decades due to skewed water allocations, and said the current Congress Government was committed to correcting these imbalances.

He also reviewed logistical arrangements, coordination with the team stationed in Delhi, and the upcoming documentation and presentations required before KWDT-II. He directed officials to ensure seamless support for the legal team and the tribunal work, including data collation, on-ground inputs, and legal drafting. “Whenever the issues of Krishna or Godavari water-sharing come up, I will be present myself to defend Telangana’s rightful claims,” he assured the legal and irrigation teams.