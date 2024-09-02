  • Menu
Uttam instructs officials to prevent loss of life, property

Highlights

Hyderabad: Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy directed the irrigation authorities to repair the damage caused to bunds of lakes and other structures owing to incessant rain across Telangana.

During a video conference with officials and engineers of the Irrigation department, he instructed them to continuously review the situation on ground to avert any property or loss of life, following heavy rain during the past two days.

Following the red alert issued, he reminded department officials of cancellation of all holidays in the wake of prevailing situation. The minister instructed officials to stay alert for minimising damage due to rain and flooding. The engineers informed the minister the status of inflows and damages.

Uttam instructed officials to immediately repair the lake bund at Kesamudram railway track. He decided to visit Suryapet district on Monday, in view of Kodad and Huzurnagar receiving maximum flooding following the rain.

